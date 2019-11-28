× Cremated remains of man’s grandfather stolen during vehicle break-in on Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies asked for the public’s help locating a thief who stole cremated remains from a vehicle during a break-in on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred sometime overnight in the 10300 block of Southwest Hollyridge Lane in the community of West Slope, Oregon.

The victim reported his 2003 Ford Explorer was broken into and items were stolen.

One of the items taken was a container that held the victim’s late grandfather’s cremains.

The sheriff’s office said a photo of the container was not available.

Anyone with relevant video footage or information about the theft was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-629-0111.