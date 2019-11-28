‘From the Obama family to yours:’ America’s former 1st family shares photos, messages of gratitude

CHICAGO — The Obamas wished the country a happy Thanksgiving with family photos and some helpful advice for tough conversations around the dinner table.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama marked Thanksgiving with an image of the family — Obama and her husband, Barack, beaming with their daughters Sasha, 21, and Malia, 18.

Former President Obama tweeted an image of the family of four volunteering.

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time — and turkey, and maybe a little football — with the ones we love. From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/GEZSGaNSGe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 28, 2019

He even shared some tips on how to brace for the inevitable dinner table debate.

“Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better,” he tweeted with a Vox article on the topic. “And it’ll never hurt to try this: ‘Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity.'”

The Obamas’ Thanksgiving holiday looks a bit different now that they’ve left the White House — gone are the days of Sasha and Malia pretending to laugh at their dad’s turkey pardon puns — but the family hasn’t ended their tradition of giving back.

In 2018, Obama surprised Chicago foodbank volunteers to help prepare Thanksgiving meal bags.