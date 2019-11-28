Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

Posted 3:55 pm, November 28, 2019, by
Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University faculty and staff served a Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 28 for approximately 300 students unable to travel home for the holiday, along with members of the community.

MU officials said many of those taking part were international students.

The Thanksgiving dinner was served in the Cobeen Hall dining room and was made possible by Campus Ministry, the Office of Residential Life, and Sodexo Food Service.

Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

It was provided in memory of Rev. William McEvoy, S.J., who first provided the annual dinner for students during the 1950s in the basement of the building that formerly housed the Marquette Dental School.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.