Marquette faculty, staff serve Thanksgiving dinner for students unable to travel home

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University faculty and staff served a Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 28 for approximately 300 students unable to travel home for the holiday, along with members of the community.

MU officials said many of those taking part were international students.

The Thanksgiving dinner was served in the Cobeen Hall dining room and was made possible by Campus Ministry, the Office of Residential Life, and Sodexo Food Service.

It was provided in memory of Rev. William McEvoy, S.J., who first provided the annual dinner for students during the 1950s in the basement of the building that formerly housed the Marquette Dental School.