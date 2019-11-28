Move your feet so others can eat! Hundreds participate in 8th annual Drumstick Dash

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of participants will be out Thursday morning, Nov. 28 at the 8th annual Drumstick Dash at Miller Park. Brian Kramp spent the morning hanging out with some of the volunteers that make the event possible.

About Drumstick Dash (website)

Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat! Now in our 8th year, the Drumstick Dash 5K and Half a Drumstick 2.5K presented by Pick ‘n Save has become a Milwaukee Family Thanksgiving Day tradition! All adult participants will receive a navy blue, ultra soft pocketed hoodie with registration. Kids 5-12 will receive a free t-shirt!

Run or walk at Miller Park with friends and family to benefit your neighbors in need. The annual food drive along with donations and a portion of your registration fee will benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Bernie Brewer and Dash the Turkey will be wandering around for a cool photo opp! Plus, score your chance to win awesome prizes by wearing fun costumes! Run solo or create a team!

Not in town on Thankgiving? RUN VIRTUALLY from wherever you are, and still receive your commemorative bib and pocketed hoodie!