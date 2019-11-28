November 28
-
Kenneth Freeman, charged in murder of Carlie Beaudin, ordered committed for mental health treatment
-
‘It was mayhem:’ 5 men arrested after shooting at high school football game injured 3
-
NBA releases $6.99-per-month streaming service for live games and shows
-
Poll: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?
-
Sony shutting down online-cable service PlayStation Vue
-
-
‘Countdown to Christmas’: Hallmark releases premiere dates of holiday movies
-
Around 1-2″ of snow expected in SE Wisconsin Wednesday, warm up to follow
-
Count on feeling nostalgic as ‘Sesame Street’ turns 50
-
Lovestruck pig pursues TV reporter live on air
-
Recognize him? Milwaukee police need your help to ID bank robbery suspect
-
-
Caught on camera: Man sought in robbery of Milwaukee business near 33rd and Villard
-
Facebook wants to put a camera in your living room
-
This day in history: President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas