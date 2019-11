× Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in West Allis; driver stayed at scene

WEST ALLIS — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 39th and Greenfield in West Allis on Wednesday night, Nov. 27. It happened around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with an injury to the leg.

The striking driver stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.