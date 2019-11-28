× Several animals killed in fire at Ohio wildlife park

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At least 10 animals were believed to have been killed Thursday when a fire broke out at the African Safari Wildlife Park in northern Ohio, Danbury Township police said.

Firefighters were called to the Port Clinton park at 6:15 p.m. after reports of a fire at a barn housing animals, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and park officials said.

“We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals,” park officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It’s unclear the exact number of animals involved in the incident. Park officials described them as part of their “African Safari family.”

Visitors to the 100-acre drive-thru park can feed several animals on their drive, including giraffes, zebras and bison, according to the park’s website.

“We are still assessing the loss of wildlife that was housed in the barn for over-night care and security,” the park said.

The park will be closed Friday as authorities investigate the incident and the staff mourns the loss.

African Safari Wildlife Park is located about 37 miles southeast of Toledo, Ohio.