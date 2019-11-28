‘Thankful to be here:’ Deal hunters await Black Friday, pre-sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Black Friday hasn't arrived yet, but that hasn't stopped some people from taking advantage of some early-bird sales.

Some lined up Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, hoping to get tickets to claim some high-ticket items they're looking for.

"Just trying to get the good deals that they have going on, like the Alexa Echo Dot. It's perfect," said shopper Francis Ford. "Thankful to bere here and catch these deals."

Doors at the Best Buy in Wauwatosa opened at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, letting in about 50 people at a time. Best Buy employees say they've been preparing for Thanksgiving night and Black Friday -- some of the biggest shopping days of the year.

For those waiting in line this Thanksgiving, it's worth it to get their hands on what they've had their eyes on.