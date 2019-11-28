× Volunteers prepared 600 Thanksgiving meals for animals at Texas shelter

FORT WORTH, Texas — Dozens of volunteers were hard at work one day before Thanksgiving, preparing 600 delicious meals for the temporary residents of the Fort Worth animal shelter.

There was a station for grain-free dehydrated dog food, another for pumpkins, another for green beans, and another for chicken.

“And we’ve got some runners moving all of (the meals) into the freezer, where they’ll go until we feed the dogs tomorrow,” shelter officials said in a Facebook live video.

All of the food prepared was donated by the public as well as volunteers, the shelter said.

One lucky shelter dog, Reilly, who has been at the shelter for more than three months, got a taste of the meal on Wednesday, Nov. 27. He approved.

Shelter officials passed out the food Thursday morning.

Needless to say, the dogs loved it!