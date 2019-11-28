× We Energies crews working through Thanksgiving to restore power to customers

MILWAUKEE –We Energies crews are hard at work this Thanksgiving to restore power to all customers in southeastern Wisconsin.

High winds on Wednesday, Nov. 27 knocked down trees and branches into their equipment, causing the majority of power outages.

Working through the high winds in southeast Wisconsin and heavy snow in northern Wisconsin, crews have restored power for more than 40,000 We Energies customers across the state and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan since Wednesday morning.

We Energies says they expect 95 percent of customers in southeastern Wisconsin who are without power to have their power restored by 3 p.m. this afternoon.