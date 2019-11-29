× 2 vehicle crash on Milwaukee’s north side ends with 1 car catching fire

MILWAUKEE — A two-car crash on Milwaukee’s north side ended with one car catching on fire late Thursday, Nov. 28 near 60th and Greentree.

The incident happened around 10:39 p.m. Police say a silver car struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed while heading southbound on N. 60th St. from W. Spokane St. The silver car struck a parked car.

The silver car then caught on fire on W. Green Tree Rd. and N. 60th St.

After the crash, one of the vehicles involved took off. Those inside the car that caught fire stayed on scene.

No injuries were reported.