Winter weather advisory for northern half of FOX6 viewing area, 12 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday
Lakeshore flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties on Saturday from noon-11:59 p.m.

Beyoncé drops new holiday collection and fans are going crazy for it

Posted 2:24 pm, November 29, 2019, by

NEW YORK — The holidays came early for the “Beyhive”.

Beyoncé’s merchandise site just dropped a holiday collection, and it’s everything you would hope it would “bey”.

The line includes the usual sweatshirts, T-shirts and accessories with pictures of the beloved singer and her famous lyrics. It also has some holiday-specific items, like ornaments, blankets and scarves.

There’s even wrapping paper. So, you can get a sweatshirt starring Beyoncé’s face and cover it in pictures of Queen Bey.

Fans are going crazy right now, reacting on the shop’s Instagram page with “FINE TAKE MY MONEY” and “Buying it all.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.