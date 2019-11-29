Celebrate Black Friday with a limited-edition beer from Lakefront Brewery🍻

LIVE: Mayor Tom Barrett promotes Small Business Saturday at Milwaukee bookstore

MILWAUKEE -- The Black Friday beer at Milwaukee's famous Lakefront Brewery is a Black Friday tradition! On Friday, Nov. 29, Kramp stopped by the brewery to chat with beer fans and connoisseurs about their excitement for the beer.

About Lakefront Brewery (website)

Milwaukee's own Lakefront Brewery Inc. started in 1987. The industrious and inventive craft brewery located on the Milwaukee River has become a Milwaukee landmark. Its rich history includes partnerships with local taverns, preservation of local historical pieces, unique tours, family style dining options and most importantly, great beer.

