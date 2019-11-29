LIVE: Mayor Tom Barrett promotes Small Business Saturday at Milwaukee bookstore

Dangerous travel conditions as another big snow is set to hit up north

Posted 10:16 am, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, November 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Another big snowfall is in store for northern Wisconsin! Friday night, Nov. 29 through Sunday evening, Dec. 1  some spots near Superior could see well over a foot of new snow. Duluth and the arrowhead of Minnesota will be the sweet spot, but even Green Bay could get well over six inches of snow.

Snowfall forecast for Friday night, Nov. 29 through Sunday evening Dec. 1

We’ll be watching this strong system originating in the Rockies to start moving in late Friday night, Nov. 29 into early Saturday morning, Nov. 30. Moderate to light snow rates to start for northern areas. But this snow will continue all the way through Sunday.

Saturday 1am many areas will already start seeing snow up North but for Southern Wisconsin just rain

Most of southern Wisconsin will just be too warm to see any snowfall as most of this system delivers rain during the day on Saturday. But up north, areas from Wisconsin Rapids up to Superior will see periods of heavy snow and gusty winds well into Saturday night, Nov. 31 and Sunday morning, Dec. 1.

Skyvision forecast of Saturday night

By the time the tail end of this system wings through finally southeast Wisconsin has a decent shot at snow. But many areas will be lucky to get anything close to an inch.

Skyvision forecast for Sunday evening

Download the FOX6 Storm Center App to follow along as this winter storm develops with live radar and updated hour by hour forecasts if you do have to travel through any of this mess!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.