Dangerous travel conditions as another big snow is set to hit up north

MILWAUKEE — Another big snowfall is in store for northern Wisconsin! Friday night, Nov. 29 through Sunday evening, Dec. 1 some spots near Superior could see well over a foot of new snow. Duluth and the arrowhead of Minnesota will be the sweet spot, but even Green Bay could get well over six inches of snow.

We’ll be watching this strong system originating in the Rockies to start moving in late Friday night, Nov. 29 into early Saturday morning, Nov. 30. Moderate to light snow rates to start for northern areas. But this snow will continue all the way through Sunday.

Most of southern Wisconsin will just be too warm to see any snowfall as most of this system delivers rain during the day on Saturday. But up north, areas from Wisconsin Rapids up to Superior will see periods of heavy snow and gusty winds well into Saturday night, Nov. 31 and Sunday morning, Dec. 1.

By the time the tail end of this system wings through finally southeast Wisconsin has a decent shot at snow. But many areas will be lucky to get anything close to an inch.

