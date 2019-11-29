Lakeshore flood advisory issued for lakeshore counties on Saturday from noon-11:59 p.m.

Mayor promotes Small Business Saturday, to ‘make sure people keep their money here in our community’

Posted 11:43 am, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, November 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called on shoppers to visit small retailers on Saturday, Nov. 30 as part of Small Business Saturday in the city.

The mayor visited Boswell Books on N. Downer Avenue on Friday morning to offer a formal proclamation about Small Business Saturday.

“It is a wonderful institution in our community. It’s a place where people can come and get great, great books and other things for their loved ones or friends. And it’s obviously locally-owned — which is the emphasis we have this weekend, which is to make sure people keep their money here in our community,” Barrett said.

The mayor plans to visit local small retailers on Saturday in the neighborhood around Lincoln and Kinnickinnic Avenues.

