Police: Pedestrian struck near 16th and Mitchell, facing life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a pedestrian was struck by a car near 16th and Mitchell. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 — involving two cars and one pedestrian. Initially an accident between the two cars, police say one of the cars ended up hitting the pedestrian. The drivers of both cars stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.