‘It is a disease:’ Retired firefighter distributes Narcan to reduce overdoses

Posted 6:35 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, November 29, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In an effort to help reduce the number of deadly overdoses in our area, a local man decided to help in a very big way on Thanksgiving.

Retired firefighter Luis Garcia offered free Narcan spray to the homeless and members of the West Palm Beach community at Currie Park.

Garcia has been hosting the event for the past two and a half years.

The giveaway also featured classes every 30 minutes on how to administer Narcan, a drug intended to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes.

“The greatest challenge in ending the opioid pandemic is truly stigma. What they have to realize is that substance abuse disorder, aka alcohol, is an addiction. It is not a life choice. It is a disease,” said Garcia.

So far, Garcia says he has saved 162 people with his medication.

