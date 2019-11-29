Small businesses shine on Black Friday at ‘The Avenue’

Winter weather advisory for northern half of FOX6 viewing area, 12 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday
November 29, 2019

Jalesa Young

MILWAUKEE — There was some hustle and bustle in the old Grand Avenue Mall, Nov. 29

The Circulate Milwaukee (Circulate MKE) creative entrepreneur market took over “The Avenue” on Black Friday. The cool thing about this is, there’s nothing “big box” about it.

“They’re selling stuff that you wouldn’t see in stores usually, so they come around from all around town so you can buy some of their stuff that you wouldn’t be used to,” says Jalesa Young, Circulate MKE market volunteer.

The event was held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and was free and open to the public.

Alonzo Mickey

“I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of small vendors,” says vendor Alonzo Mickey of AZTeez. “I’ve always heard positive responses. It’s been five years for me, and every year it’s gotten bigger and better.”

2019 marked the fifth year of the event.

