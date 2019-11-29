Spice up your life with PS Seasonings 🧂

MILWAUKEE -- Any chef, ameutuer or professional, knows one of the secrets to great cooking is great seasonings! PS Seasoning stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Friday, Nov. 29 to share their new line of spices.

About PS Seasoning (website)

PS Seasoning has library of over 3,000 seasoning blends and spices. Available to both wholesale and retail markets, our offerings are designed for Sausage Making, BBQ, Culinary and more. To complete our offering, we added our gourmet line of products, Savor the Seasons. Our goal is to make gourmet simple and your life easier. Savor's unique flavor combinations help anyone who steps foot in the kitchen from the occasional cook to the experienced Chef. Pro Smoker 'N Roaster, its sister company, manufactures smoker/ovens from 50lb to 6,000lb capacity. PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker are industry leaders and look forward to blending their success with yours.

Over the years PS Seasoning has won several state and national awards in both BBQ and Meat competitions such as The Big Pig Gig Reserve Grand Champion. PS Seasoning and its customers have taken home hundreds of state and national awards by Associations like The American Meat Processors, Wisconsin Meat Processors, Minnesota Meat Processors, Nebraska Meat Processors, well you get the picture and many more. This is proof that creating award winning flavor profiles isn't our business it's our passion.

With three generations of Hanni’s currently in the mix, PS Seasoning continues to provide great tastes and blends. We thank you for your continued patronage and look forward to serving you for generations to come.