Statewide Silver Alert issued for couple last seen Thanksgiving Day in Town of Black Earth

DANE COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a couple that left a family gathering in the Town of Black Earth on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 28 — and haven’t been seen since.

Officials say Donald Soper, 87, planned to take his wife Colleen, 87, for a short drive around 3 p.m. Thursday before returning her to an assisted living facility in the Village of Cross Plains — and then returning to his home in the Town of Westport. Colleen has dementia and Donald is an insulin-dependent diabetic who can become disoriented when his blood sugar is not properly managed.

Donald Soper is described as a male, white, about 6’1″ tall, weighing 196 pounds, with blue eyes, gray hair and eyeglasses. He was wearing a black leather jacket. Colleen also has gray hair and eyeglasses — and was wearing a red leather jacket.

The Sopers are driving a black, 2008 Dodge Caliber (similar to one pictured below) with Wisconsin license 327FXX. Officials say there is a GPS tracker on their vehicle, but it does not appear to be working as of 7:30 pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-255-2345 or Detective Todd Dosher at 608-575-6598.