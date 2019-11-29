‘Stayed up all night:’ Local shoppers head to Mayfair Mall to cash in on Black Friday deals

WAUWATOSA — For many, Thanksgiving is a holiday about family and food — but for some, Black Friday shopping takes the cake. Shoppers all around Milwaukee were hitting the streets Friday, Nov. 29, looking to score the best deals and hit the best sales.

There’s a fine line between Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday.

“We stayed up all night,” said Jordan McNello, a Black Friday shopper. “We haven’t even gone to bed.”

“We started at Starbucks at 5:45,” said Erin Fazer, a Black Friday shopper.

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa opened at six Friday morning.

“The malls are going to make their money doing Black Friday, and that’s why I wanted to be in a mall,” said Shanna Reid, a local small business owner.

It was an early start for people trying to cash in on the added foot traffic.

“Lip liners, eyeliners, mascaras, eyebrow kits,” said Reid.

Shanna Reid, with Unapologetic Cosmetics, was at Mayfair with her popup shop.

“Loading my car and then getting here at 3:30, unloading, then bringing all the crates in, unpacking the crates, and then trying to organize everything you see here behind us,” said Reid.

The King siblings bring a new spin to the shopping holiday every year.

“We’ve been elves before,” said Fazer. “We always do something different.”

They weren’t looking for any deals in particular, but that’s not really the point.

“We were obviously busy doing other things,” said Kaitlyn Roberts. “It’s nice that we do set this day aside and spend it together. We always laugh. There’s nothing better than scoring deals and spreading holiday cheer.

Many sales will continue throughout the weekend and into Monday.