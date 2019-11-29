US Marshals seek fugitive wanted for fleeing, violating parole: ‘Best thing he can do is turn himself in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you put it all on paper, Lenard Hodges, 30, has a pattern of taking his legal troubles from bad to worse.

He’s wanted for a violation of his parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and also, in connection with a fleeing case out of Milwaukee.

“That’s the alarming part," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "He’s brazen. He’s chosen to make these decisions despite everybody knowing who he is."

He’s considered a fugitive by U.S. Marshals.

“Mr. Hodges has a lengthy criminal history, as well as a history of narcotics possession and sale,” the deputy U.S Marshal explained. “He was stopped for a basic traffic stop by the Milwaukee Police Department. He did pull over initially, however, when the officers made contact, he chose to leave.”

U.S. Marshals said he should be considered armed and dangerous -- and they suspect he's hiding out in Milwaukee, as he has strong ties to the neighborhood near 47th Street and Hampton Avenue.

"These warrants are not going to go away," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "These warrants remain active."

Hodges has a collection of tattoos that help identify him, including the word, "Money," and the phrase, "God, protect me from my friends because I can handle my enemies." He also has prayer hands on his right arm.

“I would encourage anyone that chooses to help Mr. Hodges, I would encourage them to step up and do the right thing," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "Those individuals can be charged, as well, for harboring him and helping him avoid detection."

If you see Hodges in your neighborhood, do not approach him. Instead, send the information to the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.

“The best thing he can do is turn himself in, get these matters behind him, and go on with his life," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case.