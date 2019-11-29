Cellphone users capture fight, pursuit of man at Mayfair Mall on Thanksgiving night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Thankfulness and gratitude. Words that come to mind around Thanksgiving time. Words that also went out the window on Thanksgiving night at Mayfair Mall. FOX6 News has obtained two separate videos of the incident.

Wauwatosa police confirm to FOX6 News that they were dispatched to the mall shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. The videos within this post are part of the same incident -- and involved the same group of people.

One video (below) shows several people engaged in a physical altercation on the upper level of the mall. Police say a 24-year-old woman was arrested for her involvement in the fight. She was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

The second video (below) shows a Wauwatosa police officer chasing a 20-year-old man. That man was tased and tackled. The man was arrested and cited for resisting. He was later released, officials say.

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman with Mayfair Mall, issued the following statement to FOX6 News:

“There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa Police Department. We’d also like to clarify that Mayfair’s security vendor do not carry tasers.”

FOX6 News is told both the man and the woman who were arrested were released after being cited.

This isn't the first incident at Mayfair Mall in recent months. In October, a pregnant woman was involved in an altercation with security guards.