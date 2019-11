× 30-year-old man shot near Hope and Teutonia

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near Hope and Teutonia Friday night, Nov. 30.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 a.m.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

The suspect is known by the victim, and was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.