42-year-old man walks into north side MPD station with multiple gunshot wounds

Posted 6:35 am, November 30, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — A 42-year-old man is injured following a shooting in Milwaukee’s District 7 early Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to police, the man showed up at the District 7 police department around 2 a.m. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach.

His injuries are not life-threatening, and he is being treated at a local hospital.

Investigators are working to establish the location where the shooting happened.

