‘Cheer District’ takes over outside Fiserv Forum

Posted 6:55 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, November 30, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Deer District outside Fiserv Forum was transformed Saturday night into the “Cheer District” — illuminated by We Energies.

During a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30, 31 lit trees — including a 25-foot Bucks-themed tree — was adorned with 25,000 lights and displayed throughout the plaza and Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum.

Bango, and Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance, and a local choir performed holiday classics before and after the ceremony.

The Bucks-themed tree dons 10,000 clear lights and 300 cream, green and blue ornaments representing the team colors. Additionally, the tree boasts faux antlers and a large bow topper, among other décor. 21 trees located on the plaza are decorated with We Energy-branded ornaments. The remainder of the illuminated trees can be seen along Juneau Avenue.

The holiday-themed display will run through Wednesday, Jan. 15.

