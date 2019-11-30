× Chicago PD: 12-year-old boy grazed by bullet while playing video games in his bedroom

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy is in fair condition after he was grazed by a bullet that came through the wall of his bedroom Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was playing video games in his room when gunfire erupted on the 100 block of west 114th Street in the Roseland neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

A bullet went through the wood frame of a window, grazing the boy, who ran into the dining room to his family. After they called 911 he was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital by paramedics, who said the boy was alert and talking to them. He’s now listed in fair condition.

Police taped off an area across the street from the boy’s home on south Perry Avenue where they believe the shots came from, and investigators recovered nearly two dozen shell casings from the ground.

“It is a shame but these individuals cowards don’t care what day it is it could be Christmas it could be New Years they’re making a bad choice and a bad decision,” crisis responder Andrew Holmes said at the scene.

Police do not believe the 12-year-old was targeted.

Police said no one is in custody, and area south detectives are investigating.