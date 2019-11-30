× Milwaukee Admirals push winning streak to 12 games

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Colin Blackwell scored with 19.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to their 12th straight win, a 4-3 victory over the San Antonio Rampage Saturday at AT&T Center.

The win extends Milwaukee’s franchise-record winning streak to 12 games. The team will try to extend the streak to lucky 13 on Sunday at Texas.

Blackwell was sprung on a breakaway when Yakov Trenin tipped a Matt Donovan pass to open-ice near the red line. Blackwell scooped it up and scored his sixth of the season at 4:40 of the overtime session. The overtime win was Milwaukee’s first since Mar. 1, also at San Antonio.

The Ads held a 3-1 lead with 4:20 to play when they found themselves in penalty trouble. Miikka Salomaki went to the penalty box at 15:40 for tripping and Donovan joined him at 17:02 for delay of game. The Rampage pulled the goalie and Mike Vecchione scored on the power play at 17:47 after Salomaki had exited the box.

The Rampage tied the game and forced overtime when Ads goalie Troy Grosenick lost the puck behind the net. Joey LaLeggia scored at 18:16 of the third.

San Antonio scored a power-play goal to begin the scoring at 7:12 of the first period. Jake Walman received a pass at the left post from LaLeggia and deposited the puck into the goal for his fourth of the season.

Milwaukee tied the game at 19:07 of the first period at the end of their first power play. Cole Schneider weaved through traffic and slid a pass to Tommy Novak at the left post. Novak passed the puck, off Eeli Tolvanen, to the right post for Anthony Richard’s tap-in. It was Richard’s fifth goal of the season. The assists went to Tolvanen and Novak.

The Admirals took the lead at 16:53 of the second period. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi shot the puck into the Rampage zone. San Antonio goalie Ville Husso moved to his left circle to play the puck, but Milwaukee’s Trenin beat him to it. Trenin side-stepped the goalie and lobbed the puck into the empty net for his 11th goal of the season. Tinordi and Jeremy Davies picked up the helpers.

The Admirals made the score 3-1 when Davies circled with the puck before spying Novak in the slot. Novak’s shot beat Husso for his third tally of the year at 14:44 of the third frame. Davies and Rem Pitlick had the assists.

Grosenick finished with 34 saves and improved to 8-1-2 on the season.

Milwaukee visits the Texas Stars Sun., Dec. 1. The Admirals return home from its three-game road trip to host Iowa at UWM Panther Arena Fri., Dec. 6.