× Nebraska troopers find 189 lbs. of marijuana in traffic stops

Omaha, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested two people after two separate traffic stops that resulted in the seizing of nearly 190 lbs. of marijuana and a handgun.

The first one happened Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. A trooper noticed an SUV following another car too closely on Interstate 80.

During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the SUV.

Troopers searched the car and found 169 lbs. of marijuana. The driver, Khamla Bongxay, 31, of Milwaukee, WI was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

The next one happened on Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m. A trooper noticed a car speeding on interstate 76.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected criminal activity and searched the car.

During the search, troopers found 20 lbs. of marijuana, THC edibles and a handgun.

The driver, Jimmy Fabian, 26, of Madison, WI, was arrested for possession of marijuana, more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony drug offense and no drug tax stamp.

Bongxay was taken to Hall County Jail while Fabian was taken to Cheyenne County Jail.