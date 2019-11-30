Winter weather advisory issued for northern parts of FOX6 viewing area until 6 p.m. Sunday
Sherman Phoenix turns 1 🎂🎉

MILWAUKEE -- It's been one whole year since Sherman Phoenix opened! On Saturday, Nov. 30, Christina stopped by the marketplace to see what the future has in store.

About Sherman Phoenix (website)

The Sherman Phoenix is a model for healing our city by generating positive economic and social returns in communities of color.

As the unrest in the Sherman Park neighborhood demonstrated, we must invest in inclusive pathways to economic opportunity for our neighborhoods and families to thrive. The Sherman Phoenix offers high-quality space for small businesses-of-color offering diverse foods, wellness services and cultural activities. It also includes much-needed community spaces to curate art exhibits, film showings and cultural events. Join us in supporting the positive possibilities!

