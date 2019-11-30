× Wisconsin trailing Wisconsin 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS — The next chapter in the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry kicks-off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. For the first time since 2004, Wisconsin looks to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Minnesota — the rivalry trophy which Minnesota claimed last season after 14 consecutive victories by Wisconsin.

Adding intrigue to an already storied rivalry, the 9-2 Badgers and 10-1 Golden Gophers take the field Saturday afternoon jockeying for position at the top of the Big Ten’s West Division; the winner of the game will face the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes for the Big Ten title.

FIRST QUARTER

Wisconsin went three-and-out to open the game, handing the ball over to Minnesota. It only took Minnesota two plays to open the afternoon’s scoring. Tanner Morgan completed a pass to Rashod Bateman for a 51-yard touchdown — just two minutes and 15 seconds into the game.