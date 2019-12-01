16-year-old girl shot, killed while stepping off Philadelphia bus

Posted 7:26 pm, December 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — A man was arrested, accused of shooting and killing a teenage girl as she stepped off a bus on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Philadelphia police said the 16-year-old girl was getting off a Septa bus on Saturday afternoon when she was shot in the left shoulder.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said a 41-year-old man fired at least 14 shots at random.

Several witnesses helped police identify the shooter, who’s facing murder charges.

