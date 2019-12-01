Winter weather advisory issued for northern parts of FOX6 viewing area until 6 p.m.

25-year-old man stabbed near 91st and Hampton; suspect in custody

December 1, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man was stabbed near 91st and Hampton Saturday night, Nov. 30.

Police say the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. The 25-year-old victim got into a physical altercation with the 40-year-old male suspect. The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was transported to one hospital, and then transferred to another with serious injuries.

The victim and suspect know each other, and the suspect is now in custody.

