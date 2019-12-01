Winter weather advisory issued for northern parts of FOX6 viewing area until 6 p.m.

Bernie Sanders: Scriptures call for renewed focus on justice in US

Posted 11:16 am, December 1, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol January 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. Sanders spoke on "Republican efforts to cut Social Security and Medicare and other programs of great importance to working families" during his remarks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says Scripture calls for a renewed focus on justice as Democrats campaign to replace President Donald Trump.

The Vermont senator also tells a church congregation in Columbia, South Carolina, that the United States needs “a nation and government that works for all of us, not just wealthy campaign contributors.”

Black support is crucial for Democrats trying to win in a state that holds the South’s first primary on the 2020 election calendar and has a heavily black Democratic electorate.

Like some of his fellow presidential contenders, Sanders has rolled out endorsements from a number of black state lawmakers.

Many of the Democratic candidates often campaign in South Carolina’s churches while visiting the state over a weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.