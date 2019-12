Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD--Donavan Hunt is a senior at Brookfield East high school. He is a running back on the varsity football team. Donavan helped lead the Spartans to another state title in 2019 in division two. He almost stop playing when he was young. When he was in third grade he started playing football, but didn't like it. He came back to the sport two years later and has loved it ever since. Donavan also runs track for Brookfield East.

Donavan Hunt

Brookfield East HS

Senior

Football and Track & Field