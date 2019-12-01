Winter weather advisory issued for parts of FOX6 viewing area until 11 p.m.

December 1, 2019

Posted 2:20 pm, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, December 1, 2019
Data pix.

Look who is turning six years old Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.