× Developing: Search near I-41 and Appleton Avenue for person wanted after pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Streets were blocked as police searched for an individual wanted after a pursuit ended in a crash Sunday night, Dec. 1.

Milwaukee police said just after 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office sought assistance after a pursuit was terminated and a crash ensued. Police said the pursuit was related to a felony offense.

The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was tracked to a home near 115th Street and Mill Road.

Milwaukee police said their Tactical Enforcement Unit responded, and the scene was active as of about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said WIS 175 SB was blocked at I-41/Highway 45 — beginning around 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.