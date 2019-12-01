Developing: Search near I-41 and Appleton Avenue for person wanted after pursuit
MILWAUKEE — Streets were blocked as police searched for an individual wanted after a pursuit ended in a crash Sunday night, Dec. 1.
Milwaukee police said just after 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office sought assistance after a pursuit was terminated and a crash ensued. Police said the pursuit was related to a felony offense.
The driver fled on foot after the crash, and was tracked to a home near 115th Street and Mill Road.
Milwaukee police said their Tactical Enforcement Unit responded, and the scene was active as of about 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said WIS 175 SB was blocked at I-41/Highway 45 — beginning around 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.