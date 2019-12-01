× Drug bust: 2 men found with 315.6g of marijuana, 17.3g of THC dabs and 33 THC vape cartridges in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — Two men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Racine County Saturday, Nov. 30.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Racine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was on patrol along SB I-94 in the Village of Yorkville when they saw a red car approaching them with a defective passenger side headlamp. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and the driver of the car slowed to approximately 45 miles per hour and continued to drive for an additional mile before pulling over and stopping.

While the deputy was speaking with the driver and passenger, the deputy noticed a strong smell of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The driver, identified as a 28-year-old Illinois man, and his passenger, a 32-year-old man, were removed from the car to conduct a search.

The search of the vehicle resulted in locating fresh marijuana, numerous liquid THC vape cartridges, THC edibles and other drug paraphernalia. Police found 315.6 grams of marijuana, four packages of 500mg THC edible gummies, 33 THC vape cartridges, 17.3 grams of THC dabs along with other drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken to the Racine County Jail. They’re being held on the following charges: possession with intent as a repeat drug offender, possession of THC as a repeat drug offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. The men are being held on $10,100.00 bond each.