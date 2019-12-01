‘Make an impact:’ Milwaukee Art Museum participates in nationwide Museum Store Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Holiday shopping is going strong this weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 1, folks were mixing up retail therapy with a little culture.

Strolling through the Milwaukee Art Museum, visitors check out culture and the arts. But on Sunday, folks got a bonus when it came to memorabilia.

“It’s a way for people to take what they learned and gathered from here, and bring it home,” said Lilia Banrevy.

Nestled between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday lies Museum Store Sunday.

“It’s a really nice event to celebrate the ways in which our visitors make an impact on our mission,” said Banrevy.

Lilia Banrevy is the museum’s marketing and events manager. She says this is all part of an international event highlighting the offerings of museum stores around the world.

“We wanted to give our visitors a wide array of all the things these wonderful artists and vendors have to offer,” said Banrevy.

Vendors lined the hall with precious, handmade items for sale.

“Generally, it’s a really big crossover,” said Michelle Thomas, an independent vendor based in Chicago. “People want to spend their dollars consciously and want to support things they believe in. They know we are an ethical fashion company.”

The money made goes to a good cause.

“Every single dollar you spend in the store goes directly to supporting educational programs, our community programs,” said 2785. “We are so lucky to be able to donate to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, and it’s all because of our wonderful patrons.”

From jewelry to ornaments, shoppers found that something special.

“There are always interesting things here, things that you can’t find in other places, and a lot of unique things and quality things,” said Jim Stawicki, shopper.

To learn more about Museum Store Sunday, click HERE.