Man, woman injured following two separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are injured following two shooting incidents in Milwaukee Saturday, Nov. 30.

Around 12:45 p.m., the 18-year-old was shot with a BB gun near N. Hawley Rd. and W. Main St. Police say the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. He was treated for minor injuries.

The second shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. near 25th and Meinecke. A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was found with what initially appeared to be a graze wound, but police determined the wound was not caused by a gunshot. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for a very minor injury.

Both incidents are under investigation.