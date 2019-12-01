Medical examiner: Pedestrian struck by vehicle near 16th and Mitchell dies from injuries

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Sunday, Dec. 1 confirmed for FOX6 News a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near 16th Street and Mitchell Street on Friday, Nov. 29 died from her injuries.

A family member identified the woman as Denise Rotger, and said she left behind three sons, ages 17, 15, and 4.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday and involved two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Police said one of those vehicles ended up hitting Rotger, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Family set up a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for funeral arrangements for Rotger.

