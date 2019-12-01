× Missing Dane County man, subject of Thanksgiving Silver Alert, found dead; wife died at hospital

DANE COUNTY — A missing Dane County man was found dead Saturday morning, Nov. 30 after a Silver Alert was issued for an elderly couple on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28. Late Saturday night, his wife died as well, according to WMTV.

Donald Soper, 87, was found dead and Colleen Soper, 87, found in critical condition, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Colleen Soper was then taken to Meriter Hospital. According to her daughter’s Facebook page, she later died, WMTV reported.

The vehicle was found on Saturday morning, just before 10:30 a.m. on a remote trail in the Town of Vermont. The vehicle appeared to be stuck, and both Donald and Colleen were with the vehicle.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, however, the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious.

The Sopers’ long-time neighbors in Westport said Donald Soper was his wife’s caregiver, with Colleen Soper suffering from memory loss.