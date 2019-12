× Police: 14-year-old boy hurt in shooting near 22nd and Finn

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting near 22nd Street and Finn Place.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators were looking into what led up to this.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any arrests were made.