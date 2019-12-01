× Police: 26-year-old man shot near 24th and Cornell

MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 24th and Cornell early Sunday, Dec. 1.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:51 a.m. The victim was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are seeking the unknown suspects. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.