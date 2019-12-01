Police in Florida seek thieves who stole 75-year-old woman’s wallet, racked up $5K in credit card charges

ST. PETERSBURG — Police in Florida on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29 asked for help identifying two women who stole from a 75-year-old woman.

St. Petersburg police said the women took the 75-year-old woman’s wallet at the grocery store on Nov. 15, and then racked up $5,000 worth of charges at one store.

They then went to a second store, where they tried to spend more, but police said the victim’s cards were declined.

Police shared surveillance photos of the women, who appeared to have smiles on their faces as they exited a Target store.

They asked that the public “please help detectives find them.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.