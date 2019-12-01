Trees For Less Nursery in Mequon has tips and tricks to help you find ‘the best Christmas tree’

MEQUON — Now that December 1st is here, it’s officially socially acceptable to start putting up Christmas decorations. But before you set up your tree, you may want to give this next report a moment of your time. There are a few common mistakes people make when it comes to their Christmas trees.

It’s the capstone to the most wonderful time of the year — a Christmas tree. But if you’re not careful, it can be ruined.

“We offer the Fraser Fir and the Balsam Fir,” said Rick O’Malley, Trees for Less Nursery. “They are the best Christmas trees as far as needle retention.”

Arborists at the Trees for Less Nursery in Mequon don’t just help families pick out their perfect Christmas tree. They also debunk the major mistakes most of us make with them.

“Before you put it in the stand, you want to give it a fresh cut,” said O’Malley. “A little, one inch, off the bottom of the tree.”

A simple cut at the bottom of the tree helps prevent one of the biggest mistakes tree shoppers often make — and that’s tree dehydration.

“You can use the initial cut if you put it up within the next hour or so,” said O’Malley. “But if you wait two, three, four hours, you definitely want to give it another sliver cut.”

Additionally, once you get it home and in place, just add water!

“The lukewarm water helps the pores open so the tree will start drinking,” said O’Malley. “Keep an eye on your water level on a daily basis for at least five to ten days.”

But once it’s properly soaked and situated, all that’s left is to decorate it.

Whether you’re naughty or nice, it doesn’t matter. The good folks at Trees for Less Nursery are more than happy to help you find your perfect Christmas tree. To learn more about Trees for Less, click HERE.