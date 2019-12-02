× 1 firefighter, 1 civilian hurt in crash involving MFD ambulance

MILWAUKEE — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department ambulance in Milwaukee Monday night, Dec. 2.

Officials with MFD said one firefighter and one civilian were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The patient in the back of the ambulance who was being transported at the time of the crash was transferred to another ambulance and continued being transported to the hospital.

MFD officials said the condition of that patient did not change due to the crash. There was just a slight delay in transportation to the hospital.

An investigation was underway to determine what caused the crash.