1965 Milwaukee Braves jersey worn by Hank Aaron during final season up for auction

MILWAUKEE — A 1965 Milwaukee Braves home jersey worn by Hank Aaron during the club’s final season in will be auctioned by Robert Edward Auctions. According to a news release from the auction house, bidding ends Dec. 8.

The release said Hank Aaron Milwaukee Braves jerseys are rare and have always been highly prized by collectors.

This particular jersey is the only Milwaukee Aaron jersey Robert Edward Auctions has ever offered, and the auction house verified having seen only two others at auction in the past 15 years.

The white flannel jersey is lettered “Braves” across the chest and features the number “44” on the left breast and reverse. All letters and numerals are appliquéd in red on navy tackle twill. Aaron’s name, the year, and the jersey’s set number (Aaron H. 65 Set 1″) are chain-stitched in black upon a white strip tag in the collar. A “Wilson 40” label is located on the left front tail and a “screaming” Braves team patch adorns the left sleeve.

Aaron signed the jersey in black marker.

This particular jersey dates to the Braves’ final season in Milwaukee before moving to Atlanta for the 1966 season.

Aaron hit 398 of his eventual 755 home runs as a Milwaukee Brave, including 32 during the 1965 season.

Aaron closed his 12-year career in Milwaukee by batting .318 with 32 home runs, 89 RBI, and a league-leading 40 doubles in 1965.

Bidding began at $25,000.



CLICK HERE to monitor the auction or to place your bid.