× Ashanti, Bow Wow, Omarion, Soulja Boy and more coming to UWM for ‘Millennium Tour’

MILWAUKEE — Ashanti, Bow Wow, Lloyd, Omarion, Pretty Ricky, Sammie, Soulja Boy, and the Ying Yang Twins are coming to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Panther Arena in April.

G-Squared Events’ “Millennium Tour” show was scheduled for Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $48.50 to $253.00, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the UWM Panther Arena box office or Ticketmaster.com.

A very limited number of VIP packages are available online only. The VIP package includes a premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows, an exclusive post-show meet and greet with Omarion and Bow Wow with a commemorative photo, an official meet & greet VIP laminate, and an on-site VIP host.

CLICK HERE to learn more.