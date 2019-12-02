City ordinance bans snowballs in Wausau ‘in the interest of public safety’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUSAU-- Snow over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and a lot of it up north (31 inches near Washburn, Wisconsin) attracted attention to a city ordinance in Wisconsin. It’s illegal to throw snowballs in some parts of Wausau.

Snowballs are lumped in with missiles, rocks, and arrows, none of which are you allowed to throw in Wausau.

The ordinance decrees that you can’t throw snowballs anywhere on public property — not on sidewalks, city streets, or at school. If you do, you could be fined.

“It’s really in the interest of public safety. A lot of it is just consideration and common sense. You don’t throw stuff at people, period,” Wausau Mayor Robert B. Mielke said.

Mielke said the ordinance was brought forward years ago after some issues with projectiles.

However, police could not recall a time when someone was fined for throwing a snowball.